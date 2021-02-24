COVINGTON — Another large-scale development is in the works at Stanton Springs. Members of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties voted Tuesday to issue $42 billion in bonds for a project under the code name of Baymare.
Although the identity of the development prospect is being kept under wraps, Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, said the company is in line with the two current occupants of the park — Facebook and Takeda.
“It’s a very green company, and it will fit extremely well with the current tenants within the park,” said Short. “We will close on the deal next month, and we expect the company to make an announcement and reveal who they are near that time.”
In addition to approving the bond issue Tuesday, the JDA agreed to sell 600 acres of land inside Stanton Springs to Baymare. The land includes more than 500 acres that were part of the park’s original footprint and another 42.23 acres that the JDA recently acquired and had rezoned this month from Agricultural to Stanton Springs Business Park.
As with the JDA’s agreement with Facebook, which also involved a $42 billion bond issue, Baymare will receive an abatement on property taxes for a specified number of years. The company will also make payments in lieu of taxes after a certain period of time elapses.
Short said the Baymare project is expected to create 300 full-time jobs. Build out of the project will take five to six years, he said.
Short said the JDA has been working on the Baymare project since last summer. The project will be built on property that became accessible early last year after the JDA worked to extend Shire Parkway 3,000 feet and across a small creek.
Short said at the time that the extension of the parkway was a critical need for future development.
“With the closing of the Facebook deal, the JDA had no more property along the existing parkway,” said Short. “Everything on the left (of the parkway) belongs to Takeda, and almost everything on the right belongs to Facebook. So we had to extend the parkway so we could open up about 600 additional acres.”
