COVINGTON — Members of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and and Walton Counties plan to meet with elected officials from the four counties and Social Circle in the coming weeks to discuss the distribution of revenues generated by Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North.
With the majority of land in the original Stanton Springs business park either developed or sold, the JDA is looking to Stanton Springs North to continue its economic development efforts. The JDA acquired Stanton Springs North, a 665-acre tract north of I-20, this spring for $23.9 million. The property lies within Social Circle and Morgan County.
Because part of the property is in Social Circle, the JDA will need to update its revenue sharing agreement to include the city. The current agreement includes Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.
As part of an intergovernmental agreement with Social Circle, the JDA will determine utility providers for any development in Stanton Springs North, along with providing economic development efforts and negotiating tax abatements and incentives with industries locating in Stanton Springs North.
The JDA has agreed to recommend to other participating governments that Social Circle and its school system receive a share of tax and other revenues generated by Stanton Springs North. The JDA will need the agreement of 11 governing bodies, including the JDA and the four counties and their school systems, to implement this agreement.
The JDA is proposing that Social Circle and its school system received 5% of Stanton Springs North revenues, with Jasper receiving 9.5%, Morgan receiving 14.25%, and Newton and Walton each receiving 35.625%.
Those shares are similar to the revenue sharing agreement currently in effect for Stanton Springs. Under that agreement, all land sale proceeds, property taxes and payments in lieu taxes (PILOT) generated in Stanton Springs are distributed first to pay JDA operating expenses and debt, and then divided between the counties based on their initial investment in Stanton Springs as follows:
Jasper County - 10%
Morgan County - 15%
Newton County - 37.5%
Walton County - 37.5%
The proposed agreement stipulates that Social Circle will share its proceeds with its school district based on its millage rate and that city will not receive a share of any proceeds from the sale of land in Stanton Springs North nor any proceeds from the original Stanton Springs.
