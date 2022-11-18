ATLANTA – The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has been recognized by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for its achievement in the location of business in Georgia at its annual awards luncheon Monday. The Joint Development Authority received the Regional Deal of the Year Award for the Rivian project, which was announced in December of 2021.

Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce, along with Benjy Thompson, chair of GEDA and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County, presented the award to Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County and other key leaders in the project. This marks the third time the JDA has received the Regional Deal of the Year Award, having previously been recognized for its recruitment of Facebook and Takeda (Baxter) to Stanton Springs.

