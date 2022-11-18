Serra Hall and Shane Short, who provide economic development services for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties, pose with Rivian’s R1T pickup truck at the state Capitol in December 2021 following an announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp that the electric auto manufacturer would build an assembly plant in Morgan and Walton counties. The Rivian deal has been named a Regional Deal of the Year for 2021 by the Georgia Economic Developers Association.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Members of the Joint Development Authority, support staff, developers and state officials are shown following the presentation of the Deal of the Year Award Monday.
ATLANTA – The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has been recognized by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for its achievement in the location of business in Georgia at its annual awards luncheon Monday. The Joint Development Authority received the Regional Deal of the Year Award for the Rivian project, which was announced in December of 2021.
Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce, along with Benjy Thompson, chair of GEDA and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County, presented the award to Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County and other key leaders in the project. This marks the third time the JDA has received the Regional Deal of the Year Award, having previously been recognized for its recruitment of Facebook and Takeda (Baxter) to Stanton Springs.
The Deal of the Year Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in the location or expansion of new businesses in the state of Georgia that meet community economic development goals and involve significant community program support, such as financial or permitting assistance, workforce development, state financial support, and more. Rivian has pledged the creation of 7,500 jobs at its facility planned for Morgan and Walton counties.
Other awards presented in three community categories were:
Small Community: Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County Development Authority – Polar Beverage
Mid-Size Community: Development Authority of Bulloch County – Aspen Aerogels
Large Community: Partnership Gwinnett – Intuitive
Regional: Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority – Hyundai Motor Group
