...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS...
Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will result in relative
Humidities of 25 percent or less through this afternoon for a good
portion of north and central Georgia. In addition, gusty winds of
15 to 20 mph will occur at times. Conditions should improve after
sunset this evening.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
CONYERS — Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. has announced his candidacy for State Court judge of Rockdale County in the May 24 nonpartisan election.
Cuthpert was appointed to the State Court bench on Feb. 1 by Gov. Brian P. Kemp. Cuthpert currently serves as chief State Court judge in Rockdale County. During his tenure in State Court, Cuthpert has presided over jury trials and DUI Court, improved court dockets and scheduling, and implemented creative ways to operate safely and efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to serving in his current position, Cuthpert was elected as Probate Court judge in 2016, and re-elected in 2020.
In March 2018, Cuthpert was appointed to the Judicial Council’s Standing Committee on Access to Justice. The committee’s mission is to improve public trust in the judicial branch by promoting meaningful and effective access to courts and fairness for all. In April 2020, Cuthpert was appointed by the Supreme Court of Georgia to the Commission on Dispute Resolution where he currently serves on the Budget and Outreach committees. Cuthpert is also a member of the Gate City Bar Association where he serves as an at-large member of the Judicial Section’s Executive Committee. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, Rockdale Bar Association, and NewRock Legal Society.
In the Rockdale community, Cuthpert serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club, and the board of the United Way. As Probate Court judge, in 2017 Cuthpert formed a multi-disciplinary team, Protecting our Elderly and At-Risk Adults with Resources for better Living (PEARL), focused on preventing abuse of elderly and incapacitated adults in Rockdale County. In May 2019, PEARL became one of three officially recognized multi-disciplinary teams in the state of Georgia and received a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Justice in 2020. Cuthpert continues to manage the PEARL program as chief State Court judge, working in partnership with state and local agencies to provide assistance and ensure the well-being of elderly and at-risk adults.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
