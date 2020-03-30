CONYERS — Rockdale Superior Court Judge David Irwin has issued a judicial order canceling all non-judicial foreclosures that were scheduled for April 7.
The Rockale Judicial Circuit remains under a judicial emergency that was declared by Irwin in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A non-judicial foreclosure is one in which a lender has the right to foreclose without taking the borrower to court.
Irwin also issued an order last week closing the Main Street entrance to the Rockdale County Courthouse for the duration of the judicial emergency. Under Irwin’s order, the main point of entrance to the courthouse will be the Milstead Avenue entrance.
In addition to these orders, Rockdale Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart-Washington said Monday that tax sales set for April 7 have been cancelled.
