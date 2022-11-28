MADISON — A Morgan County Superior Court judge has ruled against a group of Rivian opponents who had sought to stop grading at the electric auto plant construction site.
In a ruling issued Nov. 25, Judge Stephen A. Bradley found that the plaintiff’s allegations that their properties had been harmed by land disturbance work at the 2,000-acre site was “clearly a machination not to redress an irreparable harm, but to stop the construction of the Rivian production plant.”
Bradley also cast doubt on the eventual success of the anti-Rivian group’s lawsuit that aims to stop the $5 billion development by claiming the property was never rezoned from agricultural use to industrial and that the necessary land disturbance permits were not issued.
Bradley noted in his ruling that all parties agreed that the property is owned by the state and under development by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties.
“Attempting to enforce local restrictions on state property, the main thrust of this litigation, appears to this court to have a relatively low chance of ultimately prevailing at trial,” Bradley wrote.
The state and JDA issued the following joint statement Monday:
“Judge Bradley’s accurate assessment and ruling is further proof that site development is occurring appropriately and as planned. It is clear the plaintiffs’ only interest is delaying or stopping this project, at seemingly any cost. … So, while the close-minded opposition group continues to file frivolous lawsuits and make unsubstantiated claims, we will continue the legally responsible and efficient development of the Rivian site for this generational opportunity to bring good-paying, innovative, American jobs of the future to Georgia.”
The motion for a temporary restraining order was filed by five Morgan County plaintiffs against the JDA, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners, the state of Georgia and Plateau Excavation Inc.
Bradley heard arguments in the case Nov. 10, including allegations by plaintiffs that the land disturbance work at the Rivian site had contaminated the well water and swimming pool at the home of plaintiff Edward Clay. The state countered with expert testimony that groundwater contamination could not have taken place as a result of the Rivian grading because of the slow movement of ground water.
Plaintiffs in addition to Clay were Candace Beam, Alan D. Jenkins, A. Felton Jenkins III and Deborah Crowe.
Two of the plaintiffs argued that the grading work, light, dust and noise from the Rivian site were harmful to their intended uses of their property — including raising cattle — and would be detrimental to property values.
Bradley ruled that the plaintiffs did not prove that impacts from land disturbance at the Rivian site would cause irreparable harm.
“While they have presented some evidence of harm to their property, that evidence does not rise to the level of a substantial threat of irreparable injury,” Bradley wrote in his ruling. “Moreover, while these may be inconvenient nuisances in the short run and troubling if continued in the future, this court cannot grant injunctive relief prospectively. The present level of harm is neither significant nor permanent.”
