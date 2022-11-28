Rivian Grading Plan.jpg

This graphic shows the area to be graded for construction of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant in Stanton Springs North. The grading is being done in stages, beginning with the area in red.

MADISON — A Morgan County Superior Court judge has ruled against a group of Rivian opponents who had sought to stop grading at the electric auto plant construction site.

In a ruling issued Nov. 25, Judge Stephen A. Bradley found that the plaintiff’s allegations that their properties had been harmed by land disturbance work at the 2,000-acre site was “clearly a machination not to redress an irreparable harm, but to stop the construction of the Rivian production plant.”

