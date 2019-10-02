COVINGTON — Newton County Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson could become the first Newton County native to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court if his bid for election is successful.
Johnson has announced his intention to seek the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Justice Robert Benham. Johnson’s current term on the Superior Court bench will end Dec. 31, 2020, and he said he does not plan to resign while he campaigns for the higher court.
Johnson said he made the decision to run after discussions with his wife, Michelle, and a lot of prayer.
"I prayed before (the decision) and I prayed afterward, and I’m still prayerful," he said.
Johnson will face opposition from former U.S. Rep. John Barrow, the runner-up for secretary of state in 2018; State Court of Appeals Judge Sara Doyle, the first candidate to announce a bid; and former state Rep. Beth Beskin, who worked in the state Attorney General’s Office. Barring a runoff, the election will be decided in the May 19, 2020 non-partisan general election.
Johnson has served 17 years as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit following his appointment by former Gov. Roy Barnes. Prior to his appointment, Johnson practiced law in Covington for 20 years.
Johnson’s campaign will be led by former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Larry D. Thompson, a professor of law at UGA.
“Judge Johnson is exactly what every Georgian should expect from a judge at any level, but especially at our state Supreme Court – fair, experienced, compassionate, in love with the law and determined to get to the right decision. I am proud to chair this campaign and work to get him elected,” said Thompson.
Johnson said he believes he has the right experience to be a successful Supreme Court justice.
“Experience matters,” he said. “ I understand the challenges facing litigants in the trial court both from the perspective of an attorney practicing in those courts and also as a trial judge dedicated to following the law and treating all parties fairly. I believe Georgians want a Supreme Court justice who understands these perspectives when reviewing the difficult decisions that are often made by trial judges. That is why I am running.”
In addition to his legal and judicial experience, Johnson has served in a wide variety of roles in his community and statewide.
He served as chairman (2010) and president (2009) of Leadership Georgia, which engages business and civic leaders across the State to promote community building and economic development. He served as president of the Arts Association in Newton County, Covington Kiwanis Club, and Newton Mentoring, among others. In 2016, his judiciary peers elected Johnson as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges, where he served as that body’s first African American leader. He also is the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Leader for Professional Excellence from the Daily Report, the 2018 Frederick B. Kerr Service Award from the Leadership Georgia Foundation, and the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the State Bar of Georgia’s Chief Justice Commission on Professionalism. In 2017 he was named recipient of the R.O. Arnold Award, the most prestigious honor awarded in Newton County.
Johnson said his associations with a wide variety of organizations will be beneficial in campaigning across the state.
“I have great friends around the state and they have pledged to help, and I am grateful for those pledges,” he said.
In addition to handling his regular dockets, Johnson initiated a Veterans’ Treatment Court where prosecutors, defense attorneys, veteran peer mentors, and health care professionals use evidence-based screening and assessments to identify eligible veterans, who voluntarily participate in a judicially-supervised treatment plan as an alternative to incarceration. He also presides over a Parental Accountability Court, which seeks to promote consistency in child support payments and improved parent/child contact from its participants.
Johnson and his wife, Michelle, are the parents of two sons, Bryant, who lives in Texas, and James, who lives in Virginia.