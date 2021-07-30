Rockdale County Courthouse.jpg

CONYERS — Chief Rockdale Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford has amended the court order governing the wearing of masks in the common area of the courthouse to now require masks to be worn by everyone.

Previously the order had allowed those who had been vaccinated to forego masks.

The amended order, issued Friday, requires that masks be worn by all people, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the courthouse. This includes meeting areas, common workspaces, hallways, restrooms, courtrooms, jury rooms, jury assembly areas and any other common areas. The requirement does not apply to employees when in their individuals offices, except when three or more are in an office together.

Judges will be able to allow witnesses and attorneys to remove their masks during a hearing or trial.

