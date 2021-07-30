...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CONYERS — Chief Rockdale Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford has amended the court order governing the wearing of masks in the common area of the courthouse to now require masks to be worn by everyone.
Previously the order had allowed those who had been vaccinated to forego masks.
The amended order, issued Friday, requires that masks be worn by all people, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the courthouse. This includes meeting areas, common workspaces, hallways, restrooms, courtrooms, jury rooms, jury assembly areas and any other common areas. The requirement does not apply to employees when in their individuals offices, except when three or more are in an office together.
Judges will be able to allow witnesses and attorneys to remove their masks during a hearing or trial.
