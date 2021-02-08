COVINGTON — Newton County honored late Superior Court Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. on Friday by renaming the Judicial Center in his memory.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton gave the keynote address at the socially-distanced event, recalling that the building had already been dedicated in 2018 by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Friday’s ceremony, Melton said, took that dedication one step further.
Melton said a hallmark of Johnson’s character was that he always “made everybody feel like he was their closest friend, so there is a warmth and a sense of caring very closely associated with the hame of Horace J. Johnson Jr.”
Johnson’s engaging smile was an outward sign of his attitude of caring and encouragement, Melton said.
“I believe that this building is already dedicated to doing justice, and that’s hard enough as it is,” said Melton. “Fairness to all. But we are taking a step even bigger by putting the name of Horace Johnson on this building. Even more is expected. My hope and prayer … is that in all cases of all types, in ways expected and ways unexpected, that people will walk into this building and feel a sense of warmth and caring; that this will be a transformational building … that this won’t be just a hall of justice; that this will be a hall of transformation, a hall of hope, a hall of healing, a hall of purpose, a hall of vision, a hall of families and a hall of smiles.”
Alcovy Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott welcomed Johnson’s family members and others to the ceremony, noting that family was vitally important to Johnson.
“You couldn’t be around Horace, as I was for over 25 years, without him letting you know that central to his life was his family,” said Ott. “The love of his life, Michelle, sister Yvette, James and Bryant. That dominated most of our conversations.”
Ott describe Johnson as a man who met everyone on equal footing, but a man would could be stern with the circumstances called for it.
“That’s why this occasion to me is so profound,” said Ott. “… by the dedication of this building… it imbues this building with an identity, a personality, if you want, of integrity, of fairness, of equal justice for any citizen who walks into this building.”
Johnson’s family members expressed their thanks for the renaming of the Judicial Center.
Michelle Johnson said there are four words to describe how her husband lived his life — persistent, insistent, intentional and love.
“He loved us as a family, he loved God, he loved representing Newton County, Walton County, his community, the state of Georgia, in any capacity that he served,” she said.
“We are hopeful, we are grateful and we are thankful for the honor bestowed upon this community with Horace’s name,” she added.
Johnson’s mother, Lottie Johnson, described her son as “a spirit.”
“In my mind’s eye, I can see Horace with his big grin stretched from one side of his face to the other, and this he always did when he approved of what was happening,” she said.
“He will always be remembered for what he has done; he will always be remembered from generation to generation, and we want to thank all of you for being here,” she added. “We love you from the depths of our hearts.”
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to rename the Newton County Judicial Center in honor of Judge Johnson shortly after Johnson’s death on July 1. Johnson served as a judge there for more than 17 years.
In addition to being a noted jurist, Johnson was a well-known servant in the community, serving in a variety of volunteer roles.
Johnson was recognized by the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce as the R.O. Arnold Award winner in 2017 and was named the Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer Award recipient in 2020. Johnson was also given the Frederick B. Kerr Service Award by Leadership Georgia in 2018, an organization he served as president in 2009.
Johnson served on a number of boards throughout Newton County, including the founding advisory board of the Boys and Girls Club, the Washington Street Community Center, United Bank of Covington, Board of Counselors at Oxford College and the founding board of Newton Mentoring Inc. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, serving as president in 2018-19, and helped Newton County veterans through the Veteran’s Accountability Court he started in 2016.
Johnson, who grew up in the Sand Hill community, attended Washington Street School and was among the first Black students to integrate Ficquett Elementary School. He then attended Cousins Middle School and graduated Newton High School, Oxford College, Emory University and the University of Georgia law school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.