COVINGTON — Mourners will be able to pay their respects to the late Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. when his body will lie in state in the rotunda of the Newton County Judicial Center.
A private service for family members will be held Saturday.
Johnson died unexpectedly last Wednesday at his home in Newton County.
A well-respected jurist for more than 17 years, Johnson made history in Newton County as the first Black Superior Court judge to serve the Alcovy Circuit. He was first appointed by Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002 and went on to win election to the post five times, most recently in the May primary election.
