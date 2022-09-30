COVINGTON — A Morgan County judge put a roadblock Thursday in plans to develop a Rivian Automotive assembly plant, finding that the project is “not sound, feasible and reasonable.”
In her ruling, Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell wrote that the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties “has put the issue of the project’s economic feasibility squarely before the court and therefore it bears the burden of proving the same — a burden which it has not carried.”
Trammell also found in favor of Rivian opponents on two other key points in a petition they filed in June to stop the validation of up to $15 million in bonds the JDA intended to issue for the project. Trammell ruled that the JDA had “failed to put forward sufficient evidence demonstrating that the project would promote the ‘general welfare within the territory of the authority.’”
In a ruling more crucial to the Rivian project and other economic development projects in the state, Trammell further found that a lease agreement between Rivian and the JDA would create an estate for years — not a usufruct as the JDA contends — which would mean that Rivian could not be exempted from property taxes in Morgan and Walton counties. The tax exemption is a key element in the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to Rivian to develop the assembly plant in Georgia.
The structure of the lease agreement is the same used in dozens of other economic development projects in the state, including Facebook and Takeda in Stanton Springs. Under the agreement, the JDA would lease the property to Rivian, who would then make rent payments to the JDA to cover the bond debt and interest payments.
In exchange, Rivian would pay $1.5 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes in 2023. Those funds will be allocated to the four counties and the city of Social Circle on a percentage basis. After six years Rivian’s payments in lieu of taxes would increase as Rivian increases its investment, based on a scale included in the economic development agreement. The total of PILOT over a 25-year tax abatement is expected to be $300 million.
In a joint statement issued Thursday, the JDA and the state Department of Economic Development said they are reviewing their options in the wake of Judge Trammell’s ruling.
"As the entire country is looking to revitalize and grow domestic manufacturing, protect American jobs, and secure the country’s economic independence, we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with Judge Trammell's decision,” the statement reads. “This is a transformational project for the people of this community, the state of Georgia, and the United States of America. We remain undeterred in our efforts to bring high-paying, American manufacturing jobs to Georgia, and are currently assessing all legal options. The Joint Development Authority and the state intend to work with Rivian to move this project forward and see it through to completion."
The JDA announced in August that all 44 parcels of the Rivian development site had been acquired and that grading for the 500-acre pad site would be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. A groundbreaking was expected sometime early this fall.
In her ruling Thursday, Trammell questioned the stability of Rivian and the amount of due diligence done by the JDA board.
“The financial reports of Rivian reveal significant troubling information that was not considered by the (development authority), or presumablly the state of Georgia,” Trammell wrote. “For instance, the 2021 10-K provides that Rivian faces ‘significant challenges as a new entrant into the automotive industry,’ and that the market is ‘highly competititive,’ and Rivian ‘may not be successful in competing in this industry.’”
Trammell also pointed to losses the company has incurred from 2019 through 2021 and expected losses in 2022.
Meanwhile, the state is investing heavily in the electric auto industry. Since 2020, EV manufacturers and their suppliers have invested $13 billion in Georgia while creating more than 18,000 jobs, Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, told members of a legislative study committee on the “electrification” of transportation at its first meeting in August.
“That’s a good start, but it’s not enough,” Wilson said at the time. “We are going to be actively recruiting these jobs.”
The joint House-Senate panel is holding a series of meetings across Georgia to look for ways to help move the EV industry forward in the Peach State.
Wilson said Georgia got its foot in the door of the EV industry when SK Battery America opened an EV battery manufacturing plant in Commerce early this year. The plant now has more than 1,800 employees from all over Northeast Georgia but potentially could expand to 6,000, he said.
“These manufacturing jobs are the ones keeping people in our rural communities,” Wilson said.
Rivian has announced it plans to hire up to 7,500 people, with an average annual salary of $56,000. Hyundai, which has announced plans to build an EV factory on the Georgia coast, has said it will hire 8,100.
There’s going to be more than enough demand for EVs in the coming years to occupy those plants and more, said Shannon Peloquin, a partner in the San Francisco office of McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm.
The number of electric vehicles on the highways is expected to skyrocket from 3 million last year to 48 million by 2030, Peloquin told the committee. More than one-third of U.S. consumers surveyed in June said their next vehicle will be an EV or plug-in hybrid, she said.
Dave Williams, bureau chief for Capitol Beat News Service, contributed to this report.
