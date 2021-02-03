COVINGTON — Senior Superior Court Judge David Sweat said Wednesday that a key element in the way Newton County has calculated salaries for constitutional officers and the chairman of the Board of Commissioners is correct.
Sweat heard arguments via livestream in a case that claimed the county had underpaid Chairman Marcello Banes and Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell by hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past four years. Newton County had filed a complaint for declaratory relief in the case after Bell and Banes brought a demand for payment in September, stating that the county owed them each about $180,000 in back pay.
Sweat found that the way attorney Stephanie Lindsey, representing Bell and Banes, calculated the salaries was in error because it included longevity bonuses and cost-of-living increases in determining the minimum base salary of the highest paid constitutional officer in the county. That is the salary on which all other constitutional officers’ and the chairman’s salary are based.
In the case of Newton County, Lindsey argued that the highest minimum base salary was paid to Clerk of Courts Linda Hays, who was first elected in 1982.
“The salaries are what they are because of the clerk’s longevity,” said Lindsey. “… no one believed anyone would be in office that long.”
Lindsey argued that, based on her calculations, Banes should be paid $199,360 in 2021 and Bell should be paid $190,963. In 2020, Banes was paid $101,003 and Bell was paid $103,023.
Sweat disagreed with Lindsey’s method of calculating compensation.
“It seems to me to be nonsensical to have a situation where the salary would be diminished when a senior person with longevity (leaves office),” he said. “That is just arbitrary, and I can’t see that that is what was intended.”
In arguing in favor of the county’s request for a declaratory judgement, attorney Eric O’Brien said the county was was asking the judge to find that the county had appropriately computed the salaries and that no recalculation was required.
“We are not asking to determine a single permitted method, just that the method the county used was one permitted, appropriate method,” said O’Brien.
Attorneys for both sides agreed to work on Banes’ and Bell’s claims of other omissions from compensation, such as local supplements, before a final order is issued in the case.
Sweat was appointed to hear the declaratory judgement after all other Superior Court judges in the Alcovy Circuit recused themselves.
