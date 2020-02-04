COVINGTON — Judge Samuel D. Ozburn, who announced in September that he would not run for re-election this year, will step down from the bench at the end of April. Ozburn’s resignation opens the way for Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint his successor and precludes the need for an election in May to fill his post.
In a statement issued Jan. 31, Ozburn said that he had notified Kemp that he would resign effective April 30. Ozburn has asked that the governor appoint him as a senior judge of the Superior Court. “I’m going to continue to be around, and I can fill in for any State Court judge or Superior Court judge in the state,” he said Tuesday.
Ozburn said he also hopes to continue his work with the accountability courts.
Ozburn was appointed by former Gov. Zell Miller and was sworn in on Dec. 20, 1995. Since that time he has been re-elected to six terms with no opposition.
Ozburn’s current term does not expire until Dec. 31. According to state law, Ozburn said, whoever the governor appoints to serve the remainder of his term will not have to run for re-election until the next General Election in two years.
So far, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon is the only candidate who had announced plans to run for Ozburn’s seat. Qualifying for the election does not start until the first week of March.
Ozburn said he does not intend to make a recommendation for the governor’s appointment and intentionally made his retirement announcement prior to the beginning of qualifying.
Ozburn said the State Bar of Georgia will send out notices to all members of the bar in Walton and Newton counties advising them of the judgeship opening and seeking nominations.
Once nominees accept the nominations, Ozburn said, the State Bar will prepare a short list of the most qualified nominees and send it to the governor. Those candidates will be interviewed by the governor, and an appointee will be selected.
Ozburn said he expects the new appointee will begin their term May 1.
All five Superior Court judgeships in the Alcovy Circuit are currently elected on the presidential rotation, meaning that they are are elected in the same year as a presidential election. Once the new judge is appointed, that judge will be elected on the gubernatorial rotation — in the same year as the election for governor.
