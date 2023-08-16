This is a view of the Rivian Automotive site from U.S. Highway 278 in Morgan County.
Editor
MADISON — The same judge who last year refused to validate $15 billion in taxable revenue bonds for the Rivian Automotive development signed an order Tuesday authorizing the bond issuance.
Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell signed the bond order without conducting a hearing on the matter.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
While other designs have come and gone, at present there are two types of charger connections that account for the majority of EV chargers in use. Automoblog explains the differences and what's happening in the industry. Click for more.Electric vehicle charging standards are going to change—here's what's at stake
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Football season is upon us! Weekend schedules will be packed with high school, college and NFL games, tailgates and festivities! Who will you be cheering for? Comment below with your favorite team!!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.