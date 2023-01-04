Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy takes the oath for a four-year term in office after being elected in November. McCamy is accompanied by her husband Marcellus McCamy as Senior Superior Court Judge Samuel Ozburn administers the oath.
Superior Court Judge Layla Zon takes the oath of office for a four-year term serving the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Zon's husband Marty Zon holds the Bible as Senior Superior Court Judge John Ott administers the oath.
COVINGTON - Newton County Superior Court Judges Cheveda McCamy and Layla Zon were sworn into office at the Newton County Judicial Center last week.
Both Alcovy Circuit judges were elected after running unopposed during the Nov. 8 General Election.
McCamy was first appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp in October of 2020 following the passing of Judge Horace Johnson. Zon was also appointed by Kemp, to fill the seat of retiring Judge Samuel Ozburn, in 2020.
