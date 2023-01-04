COVINGTON - Newton County Superior Court Judges Cheveda McCamy and Layla Zon were sworn into office at the Newton County Judicial Center last week.

Both Alcovy Circuit judges were elected after running unopposed during the Nov. 8 General Election.

