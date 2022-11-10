...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, west central, north central,
northeast, and northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ATLANTA – The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for 2023 funding. The Rockdale Judicial Circuit will receive $2 million and the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties, will recieve $266,384.
The committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. 1, 2023. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.
In 2022, grants totaling $44,147,105 were awarded to 42 of Georgia’s 50 judicial circuits. Of the 37 awardees for 2023, 36 were also granted ARPA funding in 2022. With this round of awards, 43 of the 50 judicial circuits will have received grants since the grant program began Jan. 1, 2022.
The majority of circuits plan to continue their current backlog response plans, which includes funding for temporary personnel to respond to the case backlog, such as senior judges and judges to serve by designation; assistant district attorneys; security personnel; investigators and victim support staff; and court reporters. Funding is also being provided for rental costs for temporary space to hold court, supplies and materials, mandatory education and training for certain personnel, and staff to support grant administration.
Georgia’s judiciary operated under a Statewide Judicial Emergency Order from March 2020 through June 2021. The order placed necessary limitations on court operations to protect the health and safety of those working in and coming to courthouses during this time but also resulted in a backlog of criminal and civil cases, particularly those requiring jury trials to resolve.
In October 2021, Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced the allocation to the judicial branch of $110 million of ARPA funds to address backlogs of court cases, particularly cases involving serious violent felonies. The Judicial Council is administering $96 million of that total for eligible courts, prosecutors, and related agencies. The remaining $14 million in ARPA funds was allocated to the Georgia Public Defender Council for grants to public defenders.
The Committee, chaired by Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, is overseeing the application process for the grants, and the Judicial Council’s Administrative Office of the Courts is facilitating the grant application, award, compliance, and reporting processes. The funds are awarded on a calendar year basis and all funds allocated to the judicial branch must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“As anticipated, circuits continue to experience challenges in ramping up their local court backlog plans due to start-up and hiring challenges. However, we are hopeful that those challenges will subside, and we’ll see circuit plans fully implemented and an increasing number of cases moved,” said Boggs. “I am appreciative for the progress that has been made around the state thus far and thank the circuits for their efforts.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.