OXFORD — For many alumni and supporters of the University of Georgia, the late Dan Magill is the individual most closely connected to the school, having served some 50 years in a variety of capacities, including men’s tennis coach, sports information director and unofficial ambassador. For more than a few Bulldogs, Magill remains the face of UGA.
By the same token, Dr. Judy Greer holds a similar place in the hearts of Oxford College alumni and residents of the city itself. Interestingly enough, like Magill, Greer — who joined the Oxford College faculty as a physical education teacher in 1957, just four years after Emory University began admitting women — made her initial mark as coach of the women’s tennis team.
With the exception of the four years she spent on the faculty of Winthrop College in South Carolina, Greer has lived in Oxford for some six decades. She retired from the two-year college in 1996 after nearly 40 years, having served as tennis coach, director of women’s intramural athletics and women’s counselor, and to this day remains active at the college and in town.
In a life highlighted by many honors and awards, Greer will be recognized later this year by an entity that’s near and dear to her heart. It was announced in March that Greer will be one of three women who will receive the Wesley Woods Heroes, Saints & Legends award in September at the Wesley Woods Foundation’s annual Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala. The event honors individuals “who have transformed Atlanta’s community through a life time of achievement and commitment to leadership, service and philanthropy.”
Greer will be recognized alongside Billye Aaron, a retired educator at Spelman, Morehouse, Morris Brown and South Carolina State, a former television personality and the widow of Atlanta Braves legend Henry Aaron; and Virginia Hepner, retired president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center and the director of Cadence Bank, Oxford Industries, National Vision Holdings and the Westside Future Fund.
“For the first time in our 33-year history, we will honor three remarkable women who have blazed historic trails and widened paths for others through extensive community leadership and passions for Atlanta arts and culture, racial justice, affordable housing, education access and business,” said Diane Vaughan, president of the Foundation of Wesley Woods, in a news release.
“Each of these recipients has scored firsts for women — — from the first African-American woman talk show co-host in the Southeast, to the first female professor hired at a Georgia university and the first female CEO and director of two corporate boards, all while demonstrating a life-long devotion to Atlanta with countless contributions to our community. We are proud to call them our heroes.”
Since 1953, Wesley Woods has served Atlanta’s aging population as a senior independent living facility founded by the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church and located on Clifton Drive, not far from the Emory University campus.
The annual gala, which was established in 1990, has raised in excess of $7 million for charitable care, pastoral care and wellness programming at Wesley Woods. Previous recipients of the Heroes, Saints & Legends award include Dean Rush, Dan Magill, Vince Dooley, Ivan Allen Jr., Rosalynn Carter, Henry Aaron, Andrew Young, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Shirley Franklin, Monica Kaufman Pearson and Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathey. This marks the first year that women will be the only recipients of the award.
Contacted at her home in Oxford on Good Friday, Greer admitted she was surprised to receive the Heroes, Saints & Legends honor.
“I was blown out of the water,” said Greer, who added she nominated former Oxford Dean Bond Fleming for the award some 20 years ago. “When Zo Hix, who serves on the Wesley Woods Foundation board of directors and Oxford College’s Board of Counselors, called to tell me, I told her, ‘I’m not sure if I can take this in.’
“It took me a good two days before it sunk in and I could think about telling my family. It’s a great honor from such a fine institution.”
Born at the end of the Depression in Detroit, Greer played basketball at Cusseta High in Chattahoochee County. She earned her undergraduate degree from LaGrange College, her master’s degree in physical education and counseling from Auburn and her Ed.D degree in physical education and higher education from Georgia.
Greer has been honored with the LaGrange College Distinguished Alumna Award, the University of Georgia Graduate Alumna Award, won Oxford College’s first Fleming Award for Excellence in Teaching and the prestigious R.O Arnold Award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.
She has been inducted into the Emory Sports Hall of Fame and the inaugural class of the LaGrange College Sports Hall of Fame. In 2019, the tennis courts at LaGrange College were named after Greer.
When asked about her lifelong affinity for the college and the city, Greer said, “This is my home. I love the college community, and I’m part town and part gown. And Allen Memorial (UMC) is my church. I just can’t imagine living anywhere else. It’s just a good place to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.