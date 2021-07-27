July 27 Tokyo 2020 Olympics news and results By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN Jul 27, 2021 Jul 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +64 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Tokyo Olympics, July 27, 2021 Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Japan Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Tokyo More News News China appears to be expanding its nuclear capabilities, US researchers say in new report By Brad Lendon and Nectar Gan, CNN 15 min ago 0 News Anti-mask protesters forced a Florida school board to postpone a meeting about back-to-school requirements By Liam Reilly and Christina Maxouris, CNN 53 min ago 0 News ASK AMY: A broken couple pretends to be 'whole' Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 News HEALTH: The Achilles tendon at risk from increased vigorous activity Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News China appears to be expanding its nuclear capabilities, US researchers say in new report Anti-mask protesters forced a Florida school board to postpone a meeting about back-to-school requirements ASK AMY: A broken couple pretends to be 'whole' HEALTH: The Achilles tendon at risk from increased vigorous activity HEALTH SCORES: July 19 - July 25 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRECIPE: Jan's Macaroni SaladState Appeals Court upholds ruling in Confederate statue caseRockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett stands by decision to fire Dep. James CampbellRockdale County deputy fired after being charged with stalking is found not guiltyCovington man charged in Peachtree Peddlers shooting, murderRockdale County Jail BlotterNewton murder suspect arrested in Cobb CountyNew parents thankful for love, support shown by NICU at Piedmont RockdaleJets assistant Greg Knapp dies from bike accident injuriesNewton commissioners approve rezoning for warehouse off Dogwood Drive Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff I’ve never seen or read Harry Potter Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.