...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday July 29...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday July 29.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
