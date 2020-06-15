COVINGTON — The young man who organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Square two weeks ago is asking the community to come together again Friday evening for an observation of Juneteenth.
According to Juneteenth.com, June 19 is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Timothy Birt, 22, an Eastside High School graduate, said Friday's event will start at 5 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 2207 Brown St., just a few blocks from the Square. Birt said those participating will gather at the church and begin a march to the Square at 5:30 p.m. When they arrive, Birt said he expects a peaceful demonstration much like the one he organized on June 3. He said there will be a few speakers, but the primary purposes for the event are to educate residents on the history of Juneteenth and to encourage people to listen to one another.
“June 19 is a significant day in the black community,” said Birt. “We definitely want to educate people on the history of June 19 so people do gain knowledge from us and understanding. But the main focus is for people to be heard — white, black, Asian, European — a lot of people have different stories.”
Birt said when people listen to one another, they can create an emotional connection that makes them inclined to be more empathetic toward one another.
“If people can connect with one another over their stories, it can create a relationship between those two people that might not have happened in the past,” he said.
Birt said his first effort to organize a demonstration was “eye-opening” in terms of the number of people who responded. Birt said he’s been told throughout his life that he has leadership abilities, and now, he said, is the time for leaders to come forward. He said his faith in God and his prayers seeking guidance prompted him to “step up,” and he hopes others will do the same and speak out.
“Their voice needs to be heard, and their voice possibly could make a difference,” he said.
Birt added that he hopes what happens in Covington and Newton County can be an example to other cities, counties, states and across the nation.
“I feel like there is definitely a lot of controversy around the nation … and in times like this we need great leaders to step up and bring people together and get people out of these tense situations,” said Birt. “A lot of people right now are reacting off emotion, and when you react out of emotion, that leads to destruction.”
Birt said people participating in the event will be asked to wear a mask. Masks will be available for those who do not have them.
