COVINGTON — Tending to the minor burns and cuts her father would come home with from his work as a mechanic sparked Jasmin Moreno’s interest in medicine.
“He would call me his little doctor, and I would go with my first aid kit and help him out,” Moreno said.
Hearing from her grandfather in Mexico about the pain he lives with from a hernia that he is currently unable to have surgically repaired made her want to become a general surgeon. And she promised her grandfather she would help people like him someday.
“Every time I talk to him, he reminds me that I made that promise and that soon I will be the best surgeon out there,” she said.
This summer, the rising senior at Newton High School had the opportunity to put her interest in a career in medicine to the test through the Junior Volunteer program at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Moreno and 35 other high school students, who either live in Newton County or are related to an employee, volunteered their time to a hospital department for six weeks, typically completing a four-hour shift once a week.
“Our program is about giving students who have an interest in health care an insider’s view of what it looks and feels like,” said Lisa Brooks, who oversees the adult, college and junior volunteer programs at Piedmont Newton. “Some come to us thinking it’s going to be like their favorite TV show, and they leave us knowing more about what a career in medicine will truly be like.”
Moreno, for one, was surprised by how many people have surgery at Piedmont Newton on any given day. She also experienced the more routine work of Surgical Services, like transporting patients to and from surgery. Overall, she learned that “every day will be a good day, but you may not see something big every day.”
Kendyl Maddox, a rising senior at Newton College and Career Academy, did get to see one “big” thing as a Junior Volunteer this summer. The aspiring surgeon “gowned up” to watch a laparoscopic hysterectomy.
“I was captivated by the whole surgery, and I didn’t even realize I was standing for an hour and 30 minutes,” she said.
Experiences like this one drew Maddox back for a second summer as a Junior Volunteer; she also participated last year. She volunteered at the hospital during the school year as well through the Work-Based Learning program offered by Newton County Schools, where students split time between school and a professional opportunity; the Junior Volunteer program is a prerequisite for Work-Based Learning at Piedmont Newton. Overall, Maddox has volunteered for over 170 hours at Piedmont Newton — enough hours to receive a special pin at the July 22 closing reception for Junior Volunteers.
More than just the exposure to her intended field kept her coming back.
“Everybody there is just so welcoming. They always ask me how my day is and they genuinely care. I keep them updated. They’re kind of like a little family,” Maddox said.
Elizabeth Shepard, a rising senior at Eastside High School, volunteered in the Emergency Department this summer and will return for Work-Based Learning in the coming school year. While shadowing nurses and techs, she observed procedures like EKGs. Her supervisor, Kayla Hendricks, the clinical manager of the ER at Piedmont Newton, said she aimed to give Shepard a “front-row seat” to what was going on in the department — much like she had when she “got the ER bug” in nursing school.
“I was hoping out of this we would not only get to help somebody out in the community that wants to do something over the summer, but also inspire her to get into emergency medicine,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks and other staff members from the ER definitely succeeded in inspiring Shepard.
“I always knew I kind of wanted to be in medicine, but I didn’t know how sure about it I was. But after this, I can’t stop thinking about it or talking about it. I love it so much. I can’t see myself doing anything besides being in the ER,” she said.
Hendricks also benefitted from help with “the little things on the unit that, when we’re busy, can get left to the side.” In addition to job shadowing, Shepard re-stocked IV carts and compiled discharge packets.
Starting in 2023, the Junior Volunteer program will only be open to rising juniors and seniors in high school. A separate program is in development for rising sophomores. Applications will be accepted from January through March. This year, there were 70 applicants for 42 spots (six accepted students declined to participate due to other obligations).
