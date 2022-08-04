Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial to visit mass shooting site Thursday on what would have been victim Joaquin Oliver's 22nd birthday

Jurors from the sentencing portion of the trial for the gunman who killed 17 people are expected to visit the scene of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building in Parkland, Florida, on August 4.

Jurors in the sentencing phase of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter's trial are expected to visit the scene of the massacre Thursday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building, which has been sealed since the attack in February 2018.

The visit, Judge Elizabeth Scherer explained to jurors Wednesday, is meant to help them analyze the evidence presented so far in the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who faces either the death penalty or life in prison after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Trending Videos