Jury finds Waffle House shooter guilty of all 16 counts, including eight counts of first degree murder

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 11.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Travis Reinking, center, reacts as the verdict is read during day five of Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, Feb. 4.
A jury found Travis Reinking guilty of all 16 counts, including eight counts of first degree murder in the April 2018 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, according to a live video feed provided by CNN affiliate WSMV.
A sentencing hearing will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. local time, Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn said after the jury read the verdict.
Reinking arrived at a Waffle House in Antioch, southeast of Nashville, on April 22, 2018, wearing nothing but a green jacket, according to Metro Nashville Police.
He got out of his pickup, wielding an "assault-type rifle," and fatally shot two people outside the Waffle House, police said. Reinking then went into the diner and continued firing, killing two more people, police said.
The shooting ended when customer James Shaw Jr. wrested the weapon away from the gunman, who fled on foot.
Police launched a manhunt shortly after Reinking fled the restaurant naked. He was taken into custody about 35 hours later when a woman at a construction site in Antioch spotted him in the woods.
Reinking was initially held on $2 million bond, but angry calls flooded the district attorney general's and judge's offices. His bond was later revoked by a Tennessee judge.
