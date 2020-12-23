COVINGTON — The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton to suspend all jury trials in the state scheduled for January.
The order, issued Dec. 23, states that any trials already underway are to continue to conclusion. All other court proceedings may continue.
“All courts are again urged to use technology when practicable and lawful to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings,” Melton stated in the order. “Where remote proceedings are not practicable or lawful, courts are reminded that in-person proceedings must be conducted with full compliance with public health guidance… ”
Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley posted a notice on Facebook stating that both Newton and Walton had been preparing for trials the week of Jan. 11.
“This included regular meetings with the judges, DA's Office, defense attorneys, law enforcement, health departments and others to ensure they would be conducted in a manner that was safe for everyone. However, the rise in numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 was on our radar and something that we were all watching closely.”
McGinley said anyone who received a notice to appear or a subpoena for jury trials to begin on Jan. 11 does not need to appear in court that day.
“Currently, only jury trials have been cancelled,” added McGinley. “Jury trials vary greatly from other court matters because a much larger number of individuals must be summoned to the courthouse so that jury selection can be conducted. Therefore, other criminal and civil court is still moving forward with an emphasis on handling matters using video conferencing when possible.”
