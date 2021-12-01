Abimbola Osundairo, also known as "Bola," said the "Empire" actor's comment was puzzling.
"I was confused," Osundairo continued to testify. "Then he explained he wanted me to fake beat him up."
Osundairo said he agreed to do it because he felt indebted to the actor.
"I believed he could help further my acting career," Osundairo testified. "He told me that we would need another person to fake beat him up. He mentioned could my brother do it. I said yes."
He said the discussion happened in a car as Smollett was driving him home from near the show's Chicago studio.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, has said two men struck him, yelled anti-gay and racist remarks, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him.
Authorities have argued evidence, including texts and accounts from Osundairo and his brother, Olabinjo, point to Smollett paying the pair $3,500 to stage a hate crime attack against him so he could get publicity and a career boost.
Smollett has pleaded not guilty to faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was a victim of a hate crime.
Neither of the brothers has been charged with a crime.
In 2019, one of Smollett's attorneys said he paid the brothers for training services and nutritional advice.
Testimony in Smollett's trial began Tuesday with police officers describing the extensive investigation into the case.
Abimbola Osundairo testified Wednesday that after the two eventually drove back to the Osundairo residence, they parked in an alley as Olabinjo Osundairo came out to join them in the car.
"We went over the details of what he wanted us to say and do," Osundairo told jurors.
Smollett allegedly told him to say, "Empire, f****t, n***er, MAGA" then the conversation moved to the more physical aspect, he said.
Osundairo testified, "He wants me to attack him, but he wanted me to pull the punch so I don't hurt him, give him a bruise." The final part of the plan would be to "pour bleach on him and then he would run away," Osundairo testified.
Osundairo is still on the stand and has not been cross-examined by a defense attorney.
