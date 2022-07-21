Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first vote since joining the court.

Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett dissented from the court’s action.

