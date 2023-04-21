CONYERS — Local attorney Justin Kenney has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Rockdale County Board of Education.
Kenney, who was appointed by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford, succeeds Wales Barksdale who announced his resignation from the board last month. Kenney was selected from among several candidates who expressed interest in the position and were interviewed by Mumford. Kenney was scheduled to take the oath of office at the BOE’s regular meeting Thursday night.
Kenney will serve out the remaining 18 months of Barksdale’s term.
“I am mightily excited to serve my community and to do whatever I can to make sure the board and administration best serve the students of Rockdale County,” Kenney said Thursday afternoon.
Like Barksdale, Kenney is an attorney and a lifelong resident of Rockdale County. Kenney was graduated from Rockdale County High School in 2002 where he was co-salutatorian of his class. Kenney attended Vanderbilt University where he was graduated magna cum laude as a double major in political science and economics with a minor in mathematics. He earned his law degree at Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in 2009.
Upon graduating law school, Kenney returned to Rockdale County and joined the law firm of Lavigno & Morton. He formed The Kenney Law Firm in 2022. He is active in the Rockdale County Bar Association and is a member of the Leadership Rockdale Class of 2018. He also volunteers his time in classrooms in Rockdale County Public Schools and is a former board member of Hills Academy, a private school for young men in Rockdale County. He was appointed by Conyers Mayor Vince Evans to the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board in 2020.
Kenney and his wife Jennifer are the parents of two children, Phoenix, 5, and Isla, 2. They are members of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
