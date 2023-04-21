JustinKenney.jpg

Justin Kenney

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Local attorney Justin Kenney has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Rockdale County Board of Education.

Kenney, who was appointed by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford, succeeds Wales Barksdale who announced his resignation from the board last month. Kenney was selected from among several candidates who expressed interest in the position and were interviewed by Mumford. Kenney was scheduled to take the oath of office at the BOE’s regular meeting Thursday night.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos