...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
COVINGTON — A 14-year-old boy who allegedly made threats against Eastside High School via social media has been taken into custody by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
School administrators became aware of the threat Tuesday and notified parents and the Sheriff’s Office.
The school system did not disclose the nature of the threat; however, the parent of one Eastside student said the posted threat depicted a hand holding a semi-automatic weapon with a warning not to come to Eastside Wednesday.
According to the NCSO, the student, who has not been identified due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with one count of disrupting public school, a felony, and terroristic threats and acts, also a felony.
In a released statement, the Sheriff’s Office said: “Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office take every terroristic threat made against students and staff of the Newton County School System very seriously. Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
“Sheriff Brown urges all parents to speak to their children about the dangers of making these types of threats before a situation arises.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
