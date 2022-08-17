New Orleans Rockdale ACA_5v4a0995.JPG

Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver (third from left) is shown will DJJ team members following the announcement that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center had earned reaccreditation.

 Special Photo

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced Monday that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center in Conyers obtained reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association. The secure facility for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s 152nd Congress of Correction, Aug. 4-7, in New Orleans, La.

“I would like to thank DJJ team members at the Rockdale RYDC for their hard work and dedication to ensuring our youth are in a safe and secure environment,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We recognize the importance of utilizing industry best practices in our secure facilities and are grateful for this recognition by the American Correctional Association.”

