Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver (third from left) is shown will DJJ team members following the announcement that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center had earned reaccreditation.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced Monday that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center in Conyers obtained reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association. The secure facility for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s 152nd Congress of Correction, Aug. 4-7, in New Orleans, La.
“I would like to thank DJJ team members at the Rockdale RYDC for their hard work and dedication to ensuring our youth are in a safe and secure environment,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We recognize the importance of utilizing industry best practices in our secure facilities and are grateful for this recognition by the American Correctional Association.”
The ACA conducted an extensive onsite three-day audit, Jan. 18-20, including an in-depth assessment of the Rockdale RYDC through staff interviews, a comprehensive facility tour, observation of staff performing their duties, and a review of vital files and records. The facility scored 99.7% on the ACA mandatory standards.
This year marks the second time the Rockdale facility obtained this national achievement. The ACA accredited Rockdale RYDC in January 2019. Additional DJJ secure facilities accredited by the ACA are in Thomas, Bibb, Crisp, Terrell, Whitfield, Floyd, Wilkes and Cobb counties.
ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The ACA standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States and are necessary to ensure that correctional facilities are operated professionally. They address services, programs, and operations essential to good correctional management, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training and development, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service, and rules and discipline. Standards reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures that safeguard staff and offenders’ life, health, and safety.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but that doesn't mean it has to be difficult to throw together or boring. Try out one of these recipes to make the most of the most important meal. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.