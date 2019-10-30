COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified and charged a juvenile suspect with making terroristic threats and giving false information after a threat was made on social media against Liberty Middle School on Monday and Tuesday.
The threat of a shooting or bombing, which came from someone who claimed to have been bullied, was to have been carried out at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted additional deputies at the school.
In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Ezell Brown said investigators with the Newton County Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the School Resource Officers, Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), and Newton County School System officials investigated the threats and were able to identify the suspect.
NCSS Director of Public Relations Sherri Davis said the school system appreciates the assistance of both the Sheriff’s Office and the GBI in the quick identification of the juvenile allegedly responsible for posting the threatening comments.
“Comments like the ones posted this week cause extreme distress to students, staff, and parents and will not be tolerated by our district,” she said. “While investigators determined that these particular social media comments did not represent credible threats, the Newton County School System must and will treat every threat to school safety seriously; they will always be investigated and reported to local law enforcement. Newton County School System will always err on the side of caution.
“The student charged in connection with these most recent social media threats will face disciplinary action in addition to any criminal charges filed by law enforcement,” added Davis. “We also want to thank the parents of Liberty Middle School students for their cooperation and understanding as we investigated these recent social media threats and assure them that the safety of our school is our number one concern.”
Sheriff Brown urged students “not to post or repost any threats that have gone out, because it could lead back to potential charges. Online posts such as this post or any other post with threatening statements regarding student staff and parents will not be tolerated. While this social media post did not represent credible threats, the Sheriff Office and the School System takes every threat to the school system’s safety serious and will not rest until we bring those who are responsible to justice. We urge everyone who may have any information regarding this threat or any other threat to please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400 or use the anonymous tip line at 678-625-1585 or http://www.newtonsheriffga.org/.”
An investigation into a similar threat made against Newton High School on Oct. 14 is continuing. The Sheriff’s Office posted extra deputies at Newton High that day, but the threat did not materialize. Investigators have been unable to verify if the alleged threat came from a student.