COVINGTON — The death of K-9 Officer Tom-Tom is under investigation, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Tom-Tom, who was trained to detect explosives, was assigned to Newton County Superior Court. The German shorthaired pointer worked for Newton County for two years. Tom-Tom’s handler was Deputy Tremelle Riley.
Tom-Tom’s death was reported by Sheriff Ezell Brown in a Facebook post on Aug. 31. At that time Brown said a necropsy was being performed “so there’s limited information to provide to the public.”
The Newton Citizen requested the results of the necropsy and any other incident and investigative reports through an Open Records Act request filed Monday, Sept. 13. The Sheriff's Office responded on Sept. 20 stating that the K-9 officer’s death is part of an ongoing investigation. Under Georgia law, records of a pending investigation are not required to be released.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation is being done internally, and a statement to the public will be issued once the results of the necropsy are available and the investigation is completed.
