CONYERS — Kameron Kelly has been named Conyers' new chief of operations, succeeding Brad Sutton, who retired from the city after nearly 32 years of service.
Kelly previously served as the city's director of the Department of Information Technology.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations above 3000 ft. * WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of I-20. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
CONYERS — Kameron Kelly has been named Conyers' new chief of operations, succeeding Brad Sutton, who retired from the city after nearly 32 years of service.
Kelly previously served as the city's director of the Department of Information Technology.
"Kameron's extensive knowledge in the areas of technology, strategic planning, security and innovation make him the perfect fit for this important position," said City Manager Tony Lucas. "Kameron's experience in the inner workings of the city and his ability to work with all audiences, whether employees, citizens, or vendors, will serve him well in this new role."
Kelley joined the city of Conyers in 2010. He is a native of Rockdale County and holds degrees from Clayton State University and Bellevue University. Kelley has led many major technology system upgrades for the city in recent years and was instrumental in the design and build-out of Conyers City Hall. Kelley's new responsibilities include overseeing all operations of the following departments: Planning and Inspections, Public Relations and Tourism, Public Works and Transportation, the Georgia International Horse Park and Cherokee Run Golf Club.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Click for more.Most commonly seen birds in Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.