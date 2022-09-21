CONYERS — The Political & Civic Action Committee of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. invites the citizens of Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties to its Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall meeting, Political Forum Night, to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the JP Carr Community Center from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The purpose of the forum is to bring the community together to discuss concerns and explore solutions that will help benefit everyone. A few of those community concerns are: gun violence, property taxes, school and community safety, the abortion bill and how it is affecting women in our community, how to improve our educational system, a follow up on Senate Bill 202 and making sure elections are secure and other topics.
A panel of elected public servants, along with other 2022 ballot nominee/candidates and community leaders will be on hand to share solutions to these concerns with the citizens of Rockdale County. Invited panelists include; Henry “Hank” Johnson Jr., congressman, Georgia’s 4th District, Jonathan Chavez, candidate for Georgia’s 4th Congressional District; Melanie Williams, candidate for State Senate District 43; Dar’shun Kendrick, state representative, House District 95; Alisha Thomas Searcy, nominee for state school superintendent; Oz Nesbitt Sr., chairman of the Rockdale Board of Commissioners; and Larry Cox, co-founder, The Rockdale Voter.
This event will allow citizens to come together to exchange ideas in a meaningful environment that will educate and inform. This is a non- partisan event, not a campaign rally. No campaign literature can be distributed, nor any display of campaign signs, posters, banners etc. No wearing of campaign t- shirts, buttons, hats etc.
For additional event information, please contact Minister Brockman, chairman, Political Civic & Action Committee at; CCAC2022 @mail.com. Leave your full name, phone and any question you may have.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
