JP CARR TownHall OCT 2022 (1).jpg
asifsherazi@hotmail.com

CONYERS — The Political & Civic Action Committee of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. invites the citizens of Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties to its Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall meeting, Political Forum Night, to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the JP Carr Community Center from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The purpose of the forum is to bring the community together to discuss concerns and explore solutions that will help benefit everyone. A few of those community concerns are: gun violence, property taxes, school and community safety, the abortion bill and how it is affecting women in our community, how to improve our educational system, a follow up on Senate Bill 202 and making sure elections are secure and other topics.

Recommended for you

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

Some of us have a love-love relationship and others a love-hate relationship with chocolate. From decadent espresso dark chocolate cakes to strawberry chocolate creations, these chocolate desserts will satisfy any sweet tooth.  Click for more.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos