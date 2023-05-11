CONYERS — Citizens of DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton county communities gathered at J.P. Carr Community Center in Conyers on April 25 for the Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall meeting presented by the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter (CCAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. The fraternity is a non-partisan organization with no political affiliation. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss “Keeping our Community Safe" with an emphasis on domestic violence.
Presentations and perspectives were shared by Ashley Dykes, executive director for Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Program Inc. (A domestic violence abuse treatment center based in Rockdale County), Mary M. Torres, Witness Assistance Program manager from Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office, Deputy Chief Kimberly M. Lucas, stood in for Chief R. Scott Freeman from the Conyers Police Department, and Rockdale Sheriff Eric J. Levett. The audience included a Rockdale Commissioner Sherri L. Washington, who made a few brief remarks. Citizens were able to engage in a relaxed environment to hear answers and to ask critical questions. Moderator and organizer, Minister J.B. Brockman, Chairman of the Political Civic and Action Committee, opened the meeting by welcoming all guests for participating in the event. The town hall theme was, “A safer community is a more peaceful community.” It was announced that community planning meetings are forthcoming to engage in a more intimate setting with citizens to identify other issues for future town hall meetings.
The meeting format had two parts; Segment A, Domestic Violence, and Segment B, Law Enforcement. Each panelist did a 10-minute presentation to discuss their mission statements and to speak specifically on the services provided. A question-and-answer period from CCAC panelists and members of the audience followed.
In Segment A, Dykes discussed how her agency provides hope to those who are victims of domestic violence. The agency serves Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, therapy and counseling services, along with a host of other services such as working closely with the Conyers Police Department to keep victims safe.
Mary Torres discussed how her focus is more geared towards protecting the victims and their rights and to help them navigate through the judicial process. Most often, her office is involved once contact takes place with a victim after an arrest has been made. She defined domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior, coercive control in any intimate partner relationship that is used by one person to gain or maintain power and control over another.” When asked, how does the economy play a part in affecting domestic violence cases, both Dykes and Torres agreed that the biggest challenge is no affordable housing is available for victims in the community. And they both shared the same sentiment that domestic violence is not just physical. It ranges from emotional abuse, insults, sexual abuse, financial abuse, and mental abuse. Lastly, when asked what percent of the victims are male, Dykes responded, “One in seven men are victims of domestic violence. They just don’t’ talk about it.” She said her agency is one of a few that has a unit dedicated to assist male victims.
In Segment B, law enforcement officials shared their perspective with the community. Lucas opened up by saying “the vision is to make the city of Conyers a safe city. And the mission is reducing the fear of crime in our city.” She talked about community safety being the job of law enforcement, but also indicated that law enforcement needs assistance from the community.
“Rockdale Sheriff's Office is your sheriff's office," said Levett. "The office belongs to the people of the county.” When asked what makes the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office unique, he said, “Because we are a full service sheriff office, which means we respond to calls for service.” There are other counties in the metro area that are not.
When asked what are the top issues that affect community safety, Lucas said, “Crime, traffic safety, and emergency response.” Levett shared the same sentiment but added that effective communication is key. Other issues included: substance abuse, drugs and making sure life skill resources are available. Both agreed that all communities are not immune from crime but that Rockdale County was a safe community. The goal, they said, is to build and maintain trust with the community. When asked how is trust being built, Lucas spoke about sharing information on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Nixil. “We always try to get the facts out quickly. If something happens, we are working on it right away,” she said. Levett said the RCSO uses the same social media platforms along with the Rockdale County HOA Association in conjunction with the various community HOAs.
A newly created mobile app called the Rockdale Sheriff App is now available for citizens to download from their Google store on their cell phones. Important information is being posted on this app for citizens. In addition, the sheriff's office communicates to the various church groups through email in addition to utilizing the Nextdoor app.
When asked what safeguards are in place to ensure that police use the appropriate level of force and provide objective evidence in situations where police actually used deadly force, Lucas said, “We have used body cameras for many years (in-car cameras which both face the front the traditional cameras have been in place previously).”
As of last year new technology — the rear facing cameras that focus on the back seat of the patrol unit — was integrated into the Axon system (https://www.axon.com). This allows real time streaming of all components such as the Taser, body cameras, and in-car cameras. All components talk to one another at the same time.” For the county, according to Levett, “All use of force is reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards on all videos on both the law enforcement and jail sides.” In addition to also using the Axon system, the department also just launched body cameras for all deputies to wear inside the jail as well.
Lastly, when asked about the approach to responding to mental health calls in the community, Lucas said she was proud of the Mental Health Co-Responder Program which places a mental certified clinician from View Point Health on staff who is trained in dealing with mental health situations. Currently, the city of Conyers has two individuals on staff. Levett spoke about the Crisis Intervention Training Program and that the county also has mental health clinicians available.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
