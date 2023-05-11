Keeping Our Community Safe Group Photo.jpg

CONYERS — Citizens of DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton county communities gathered at J.P. Carr Community Center in Conyers on April 25  for the Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall meeting presented by the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter (CCAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. The fraternity is a non-partisan organization with no political affiliation. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss “Keeping our Community Safe" with an emphasis on domestic violence.

Presentations and perspectives were shared by Ashley Dykes, executive director for Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Program Inc. (A domestic violence abuse treatment center based in Rockdale County), Mary M. Torres, Witness Assistance Program manager from Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office, Deputy Chief Kimberly M. Lucas, stood in for Chief R. Scott Freeman from the Conyers Police Department, and Rockdale Sheriff Eric J. Levett. The audience included a Rockdale Commissioner Sherri L. Washington, who made a few brief remarks. Citizens were able to engage in a relaxed environment to hear answers and to ask critical questions. Moderator and organizer, Minister J.B. Brockman, Chairman of the Political Civic and Action Committee, opened the meeting by welcoming all guests for participating in the event. The town hall theme was, “A safer community is a more peaceful community.” It was announced that community planning meetings are forthcoming to engage in a more intimate setting with citizens to identify other issues for future town hall meetings.

