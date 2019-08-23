CONYERS - Current Rockdale County Board of Education Chairwoman Katrina McCollum Young recently filed to run for chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
McCollum Young, a Rockdale County native, recently served as the president of the statewide Georgia School Boards Association in addition to leading Rockdale Public Schools.
"My service has always been about creating the best Rockdale County I can for our children, families, seniors, visitors, residents and businesses. I was raised here and want Rockdale County to be a place where you can afford to live and work" said McCollum Young.
"My experience leading the county's schools for the last 12 years and a large organization like the Georgia School Boards Association gives me a wide view of what is needed and, equally important, what is possible for Rockdale County with the right leadership. That's why my slogan is, ‘It is time to ACT,’ which stands for ‘Accountability, Community and Transparency.’”
McCollum Young is challenging first-term Chairman Oz Nesbitt. The race between McCollum Young and Nesbitt will take place on the May 19, 2020 Democratic General Primary.
For more information about Katrina McCollum Young, please visit the campaign website at: www.Katrina4Chair.com or call Campaign Manager Fredrick Hicks at 678-701-5225.