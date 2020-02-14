CONYERS —After serving twelve years on the Rockdale Board of Education, Thursday night was Chairwoman Katrina McCollum-Young's bittersweet and final BoE meeting.
There were several visitors at the meeting who thanked McCollum-Young for her dedication to the county, including her daughter Sharnel Young.
"We are here to today to honor and celebrate Katrina and her achievements," said Sharnel. "Growing up, I wanted to be a business woman like my mom. I also wanted to be married, have kids and raise a family all at the same time. So I guess you can say growing up I wanted to be a superhero, or more like a superwoman, like my mom."
While serving the many students of Rockdale County, McCollum-Young simultaneously sat on several Georgia School Boards Association committees; the GSBA Risk Management Fund Board of Trustees, Strategic Planning Committee, Executive Committee, Legal Defense Committee, as well as President for 2018-19; which led her to becoming a member of the National School Board Association's Southern Region Contingency Nominating Committee and NSBA National Black Council in 2019.
McCollum-Young also received a NSBA presidential appointment in 2018 to the National Policy and Resolutions Committee, and has served on the Regional National Nominating Committee.
"Mrs.Young brought undeniable and immeasurable experience and hard work to the community," said Harold Davis.
McCollum-Young has been married to Simeon Young for 35 years; and they are the parents of Simeon II and Sharnel and one grandson, Simeon III.
"I've learned a lot over these years," said McCollum-Young. "I can't think of any other adjective but I've learned a lot...I want to thank my family for their sacrifice, because it has been; for when I have to go to meetings or go out of town... (to other BoE members) It has been a honor to serve with each of you and you all mean a lot to me and my family."
In August 2019, McCollum-Young announced her candidacy for chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
“My service has always been about creating the best Rockdale County I can for our children, families, seniors, visitors, residents and businesses. I was raised here and want Rockdale County to be a place where you can afford to live and work” said McCollum Young in August.
McCollum-Young is challenging first-term Chairman Oz Nesbitt. The race between McCollum-Young and Nesbitt will take place on the May 19 during the Democratic General Primary.
