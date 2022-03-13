...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Katt Williams abruptly ends Nashville show because of bomb threat, venue says
Williams had to "abruptly end" the show "10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat," the statement says. "Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury."
The building was cleared without incident by the Metropolitan Police Department, the statement adds.
CNN has reached out to Nashville police and Williams' representatives for comment but has not heard back.
