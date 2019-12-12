CONYERS — Not to rush through the holidays but once Christmas is over, Rockdale County has you covered.
The 28th annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling event, hosted by Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful, will take place at Home Depot in Conyers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4.
The Chipper program involves hundreds of Georgia communities and thousands of volunteers. Since its inception in 1991, the program has recycled approximately 6 million cut Christmas trees. The mulch from the trees has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects and individual yards.
Residents of Newton County may also call the Newton County Landfill at 770-786-5808 or Covington Recycling Center at 770-385-2064. Mulch is available for free at those locations any time.
In the mean time, snap a photo of your beautiful trees and tag the Citizen on social media, using the tag #CitizenChristmasTree.