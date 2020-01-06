CONYERS — Amid a few rain drops and some gusty wind, Keep Conyers- Rockdale Beautiful and participating city of Conyers employees collected more than 100 Christmas trees at the 28th annual Bring One to the Chipper event Saturday morning.
After residents dropped off their trees at Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Company collected the trees to later be turned into mulch.
Javier Sayago, ity of Conyers stormwater manager, was also on scene handing out tree seedlings and shrubbery for planting.
Rockdale County has held this event at Home Depot for several years and every time, the Chipper crew is provided doughnuts and extra hands if needed.
Bring One to the Chipper involves hundreds of Georgia communities and thousands of volunteers. Since its inception in 1991, the program has recycled approximately six million cut Christmas trees. The mulch from the trees has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects and individual yards.
Free mulch is also available at the Rockdale County Recycling Center any time. Citizens are asked to set up an appointment by calling ahead at 770-785-6883.