CONYERS – Registration is now open for the Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful (KCRB) Rivers Alive countywide cleanup on Sat., Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Check in, cleaning supply assignments and other activities will be headquartered at Pine Log Park Pavilion, 1500 Ga. Highway 138 in Conyers.
Created by the Department of Natural Resource’s Environmental Protection Division and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive targets waterways as part of an ongoing statewide campaign to clean and preserve more than 70,000 miles of Georgia’s rivers and streams.
Volunteers in Rockdale will support the effort locally by helping prevent the pollution of the county’s rivers, streams, creeks, lakes, and wetlands. KCRB encourages civic and neighborhood groups, businesses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, youth groups, individuals, and families to participate.
Last year, more than 170 volunteers, including nearly 76 youth, removed tons of garbage and more than 10 tires from several locations throughout the County, as well as covered several miles of waterways.
Cleanup supplies will be provided and volunteers will receive free lunch and a t-shirt for participation until noon while supplies last as a thank you.
Registration forms are available online at www.rockdalecountyga.gov and can be sent to kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or dropped off in-person at 958 Milstead Ave. in Conyers. The deadline to sign up is Mon., Oct. 7.
For questions about Rivers Alive, please email kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or call 770-278-7052.