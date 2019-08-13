CONYERS —Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful is holding the second of the Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding events in 2019 for Rockdale residents and business owners.
The E-Recycling and Paper Shredding Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., or until the shredding truck is full, in the parking lot of 1400 Parker Road, Conyers, 30094.
The free, half-day event will provide the public a place to safely discard and recycle old documents and electronics, regardless of working condition. There is a maximum of four banker boxes per vehicle allowed for paper shredding, and participants must provide photo ID as proof of an address in the county for both shredding and recycling.
Professional electronics recycling and paper shredding companies will securely handle all items on site under the close supervision of government staff.
Cash fees will apply to certain items for electronics recycling, including $25 each for TVs and $15 each for CRT monitors. All other electronics are free to recycle. The following is a list of items accepted/not accepted at the event.
Accepted items include:
• Papers that are loose, folded or in envelopes.
• Desktops, CD-ROMS, printers.
• Laptops/tablets, floppy drives, fax machines.
• Servers, circuit boards, copiers.
• Mainframes, power supplies, scanners.
• Network hubs, hard drives, typewriters.
• Network switches, UPS and UPS batteries, modems.
• Cell phones and stereos.
• Desktop phones and systems, lithium batteries, VCR.
• Keyboards/mice, car batteries, radios.
• Check processing, cable/wire, DVD-players.
• Gaming consoles, gaming controllers, CD-players.
• LCD monitors, toner/inkjet cartridges, dock stations.
• Blu-Ray players.
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
• Papers containing foreign objects such as spring loader/binder clips or glue/adhesives.
• Photographs.
• Hanging metal file folders.
• Three-ring binders.
• Projection/console TV’s, tires, coffee makers.
• Washer/dryers, toaster ovens, freezers.
• Vacuum cleaners, de-Humidifiers, blenders.
• Speakers (wooden), gas-powered tools, mixers.
• Gas grill tanks, household trash, ovens.
• Battery-powered tools, microwave ovens, hair dryers.
• Liquid-containing devices, radioactive material, ceiling fans.
• Alkaline batteries, humidifiers, refrigerators.
With the Paper Shredding and E-Recycling event held in the spring, KCRB, the community and its vendors helped keep 1,000 pounds of electronics and hazardous materials out of landfills and recycled nearly 8 tons of paper.
For more information, please contact KCRB at kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7052.