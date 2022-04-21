COVINGTON — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) is inviting Newton County residents to bring paper documents to its next Paper Shred Event at the Newton County Library parking lot on Monday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until the shred truck is full for free on-site shredding.
Each person will be limited to 5 standard-sized boxes of paper. The library is located at 7116 Floyd St., NE. Please come to the left side of the parking lot.
This event will be contactless. KNB asks all participants to remain inside their vehicles. Participants should place paper in cardboard boxes in the trunks of their cars or in the beds of their trucks and allow volunteers to remove the boxes.
KNB, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, provides environmental education and beautification programs in Newton County. KNB is holding the community paper shred day as an Earth Day Event, and all paper collected will be recycled.
According to KNB Manager Laurie Riley, “KNB’s Paper Shred Event offers a convenient service at no cost to Newton County residents, who can safely dispose of confidential documents. The event also offers residents a way to get involved in recycling and celebrating Earth Day.”
Officially, Earth Day is April 22. Earth Day was started in 1970 in San Francisco as a day for people to reflect on the Earth and the environment. It was initially celebrated on March 21 to coincide with the vernal equinox and the first day of spring. It has developed into an internationally celebrated day for environmental education and earth-friendly events such as recycling events, litter cleanups, and planting flowers and trees. In 1971, Senator Gaylord Nelson announced an Earth Week for the third week of April to be celebrated annually.
KNB’s first community Paper Shred Event was held for Earth Day in 2014, with more than 4 tons recycled. At its most recent shred event for America Recycles Day in November 2021, KNB collected 4 tons of paper from Newton County residents. KNB plans to continue to coordinate free community paper shred events twice a year and is seeking sponsors to offset event costs. For more information, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org or call 770-784-2015.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.