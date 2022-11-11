Paper shredding event

COVINGTON — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) invites Newton County residents to bring paper documents to its next free Paper Shred Event at the Newton County Library parking lot (left side, 7116 Floyd St., NE) on Monday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. until the shred truck is full. Based on participation in previous events, KNB estimates that the truck will be full between 11 and 11:30 a.m. The truck will leave as soon as it is full, and no more paper will be accepted until the next event.

KNB, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, provides environmental education and beautification programs in Newton County. KNB is sponsoring the community paper shred day as an America Recycles Day Event, and all paper collected will be recycled.

