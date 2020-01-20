CONYERS — Grandparents Tim and Linda Mitchell and family from across the country gathered Saturday afternoon at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Conyers to celebrate the Eagle Scout Court of Honor recognizing their four grandchildren.
Kavan, Cadence, Jeremiah and Timothy Mitchell were all given their well earned Eagle Scout honor pin by their grandfather Tim and parents after completing at least six months as a Life Scout, collecting 21 merit badges and demonstrating leadership and Scout Spirit within their respective troops.
Linda gave background of the family's Scouting history as well as expressed her gracious respect and proud ovations to her family.
The Mitchell's moved to Conyers in 1986 after Tim served as an Eagle Scout Master in several cities including Quantico, Va., Denver, Co., and their hometown Kaysville, Utah.
The four honorees recited the Eagle Charge, gave out mentor, parent and grandparent pins and was finally invited to the Eagle's Nest.
Tim also hand carved three individualized Scout staffs and an Eagle mount for Timothy.
Linda and Tim's sons Layne, Tyler, Kirk and Ryan earned their Eagle Scouts honor prior to 2000. Kirk's sons Collin and Kyler received their pins prior to 2014. As of Jan. 18, 2020, three generations of the Mitchell family have earned their Eagle Scout Honor.
Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting. Since 1912 more that two million Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank. In words of the Eagle Scout Promise, Eagles do their best each day to make their training an example, their rank and their influence count strongly for better citizenship in their troop, community and contacts with other people.
