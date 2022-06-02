Molly Head has been named the recipient of the 2022 Barbara Cumming Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Kel-Mac Saddle Club in Morgan County. Head has been an active member of Kel-Mac for at least four years. Her horse, Bella, was a rescue horse that she trained and showed herself.
Barbara Cumming passed away earlier this year. She was a vital and active member of Kel-Mac for 40 years. An accomplished horsewoman, she helped the horse shows run smoothly and participated in camping trips and trail rides. Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to Kel-Mac Saddle Club, P.O. Box 5474, Athens, Ga. 30604.
Celebrating 46 years, Kel-Mac Saddle Club has donated more than $ 157,000 back to the community. Past recipients have included the Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund, The Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, a student scholarship and the equestrian facilities of state and county Parks such as A.H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Don Carter, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.
All contributions are funded by the volunteer-run horse shows. The next shows will be held on Sept. 17 and Oct. 8 at the Morgan County Agricultural Center at 2380 Athens Highway Madison, Ga. 30650.
Classes include hunter, western, gaited, trail obstacles, halter/showmanship, a costume contest at the October show and much more. Look for a new show sheet in August on the club website, www.kel-mac.com, and in feed stores. This year the club is revising jumps and developing a new course design.
General admission to the shows is free and concession food and drinks are available.
For more info go to Facebook, Kel-Mac.com or call Susie at 706-342-3775.
