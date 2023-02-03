Kelmac.jpg

The Kel-Mac Saddle Club in Morgan County have donated more than $6,000 to support equine interests in the community.

 Special Photo

Kel-Mac Saddle Club in Morgan County, the oldest saddle club in the state, recently donated $6,500 back to the community. During the past 47 years, Kel-Mac has raised more than $163,500 for local charitable causes.

The most recent recipients are the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, ReDux Equine Rescue, Sweet Olive Rescue, Madison County Mounted Drill Team, the Barbara Reilly Cummings Scholarship Fund, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and the equestrian facilities of state and county parks, such as A.H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.

