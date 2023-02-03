Kel-Mac Saddle Club in Morgan County, the oldest saddle club in the state, recently donated $6,500 back to the community. During the past 47 years, Kel-Mac has raised more than $163,500 for local charitable causes.
The most recent recipients are the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, ReDux Equine Rescue, Sweet Olive Rescue, Madison County Mounted Drill Team, the Barbara Reilly Cummings Scholarship Fund, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and the equestrian facilities of state and county parks, such as A.H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.
All contributions are raised by four volunteer-run horse shows and generous sponsors. This year’s shows are scheduled for April 8, May 13, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7 at the Morgan County Agricultural Center at 2380 Athens Highway, Madison, GA 30650. The shows are open to equestrians of all ages and experience levels.
Classes include hunter, western, gaited, trail obstacles, ranch riding, ranch reining, dressage on the rail, halter/showmanship, “small fry” and much more. Show information can be found on the club’s Facebook page and on flyers in feed stores. General admission is free, and concession food and drinks are available.
On Saturday, April 1, the club will host its Meet & Greet fundraiser trail ride and BBQ lunch at ReDux Equine Rescue, Mitchell Farm Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628. Cost per rider is $10 to ride the trails or $20 for both ride and BBQ plate. Those who want to attend for the lunch pay $10. All proceeds benefit ReDux Equine Rescue. Rain date is April 15.
For more info, go to the Kel-Mac Facebook page or the Kel-Mac.com website. For specific show information, contact Susie Cottongim at 706-342-3775.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
