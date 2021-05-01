CONYERS — Young Americans Christian School has announced that student Keller White is the recipient of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators STAR student for all Rockdale County schools, including all public and private schools. To obtain this academic achievement, White had to have the highest SAT score of all students in Rockdale County and be in the top 10% of students in his class based on grade point average.
In addition to being named the county's overall STAR student, White is a National Merit Scholar finalist and will matriculate to the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall, where he has been accepted into the Honors Program.
YACS teacher Will Dunn is the recipient of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators STAR teacher for all schools in Rockdale County, both public and private. Dunn has served on the school’s faculty since 2012 and is an Advanced Placement (AP) course faculty instructor.
