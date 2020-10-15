COVINGTON — Cheveda McCamy, a prosecutor in Henry County, has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the Alcovy Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the death of Judge Horace Johnson Jr.
“It truly is an honor to be selected to serve my community as your next Superior Court judge," said McCamy in a released statement Thursday. "I am excited to bring my energy, experience and vision to the court system in Newton and Walton counties. Thank you to Gov. Kemp for having confidence in me to follow the legacy of fairness and justice that Judge Johnson embodied in the Alcovy Circuit. I am grateful to my family, my colleagues and everyone who supported me in this journey. Together with our community, I will ensure that my courtroom is a place where all voices are heard.”
McCamy's swearing-in ceremony will be held Oct. 26 at the Capitol. The ceremony will be private due to health and safety concerns.
McCamy had sought election to the judgeship vacated by the retirement of Judge Eugene Benton, but finished third in a three-way race in the June primary election. A Covington resident, McCamy carried Newton County with 40 percent of ballots cast in Newton. The Alcovy Circuit is made up of Newton and Walton counties.
McCamy is the second Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit appointed by Kemp in the last five months. In May, Kemp appointed former Alcovy Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon to fill the unexpired term of Judge Samuel Ozburn, who retired last spring.
McCamy most recently served as chief assistant district attorney in Henry County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and law degree from Mercer University. As an associate attorney, she worked at Hall, Booth, Smith & Slover P.C. and Lisa R. Roberts & Associates. McCamy later transitioned to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, where she served as a senior assistant district attorney. She served in that same role with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office before becoming the chief assistant district attorney with the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.
She is a member of the NewRock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Walton County Bar Association, Henry County Bar Association, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, National District Attorneys Association, and the National Black Prosecutors Association.
