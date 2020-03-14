Kemp 5.jpg
Gov. Brian Kemp addresses the public on the coronavirus situation in Georgia from his office at the state Capitol on Saturday.

 Photo: GPB-TV

ATLANTA — Gov.  Brian P. Kemp issued an executive order Saturday afternoon authorizing Adjutant General Tom Carden - at the request of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson - to call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to active duty to address novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Georgia.

"Through extensive emergency preparedness training, the brave men and women in the Georgia National Guard stand ready to serve above and beyond their traditional military duties. In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region," said Kemp. "To assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians safe in the weeks ahead."

The Georgia National Guard is already assisting with the transfer of 31 Georgians - formerly passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship - from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes Saturday for isolation and monitoring by Department of Public Health officials.

