ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp underscored Georgia’s commitment to being a leader in the electric mobility sector by proclaiming Wednesday, March 1, as Rivian Day.
Kemp was joined by Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, legislative leaders and company executives for the announcement.
“Rivian Day is just the latest example of both our strong partnership with this innovative company and the fact that Georgia is fast becoming the EV capital of the nation,” said Kemp. “I’m thankful for RJ and his team, as well as their ongoing commitment to our No. 1 state for business. They chose the Peach State because they know we have all that is needed for their continued success, and today is a further reminder of that dedication as we prepare for the facility groundbreaking later this year.”
Scaringe said the Rivian project is the “result of the ambition of the state to really position itself as a leader.”
“The commitment to innovation, the commitment to creating incredible high-paying jobs, technology jobs, we saw that in our first visit, and we continue to see that today,” he said.
“We are at an interesting point in our growth. We’ve launched our first set of products … but as we look to the future, as we look to scaling the business, it’s really nice to be standing here because we are going to be doing that from Georgia. We are going to be launching our next set of products, products that are going to be shipped around the world, we are going to be building those right here.”
In December of 2021, Kemp and Rivian executives announced the company would invest $5 billion in a manufacturing facility at the 2,000-acre East Atlanta Megasite represented by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties. The plant is expected to create 7,500 jobs and be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year. At the time of the announcement, the Rivian project was the largest single economic development investment in the history of the state. Since then, the Hyundai EV facility under development in Bryan County eclipsed the Rivian investment.
Kemp and other officials did not comment on the ongoing litigation brought by residents of Morgan County who are opposed to the Rivian facility being developed there. Instead, their comments were forward-looking, focused on the future of the EV industry in Georgia and Rivian in particular.
Speaker Burns said he shares Kemp’s “positive vision” for the state and called the Rivian project “a monumental investment in our state.”
“This is the kind of investment that ripples through our economy, spurring on job growth all throughout Georgia,” said Burns.
Grading work is underway at the Rivian site, and the state said production is expected to begin in 2026.
“Rivian’s choice of Georgia is a historic win for our state, and since it was announced, this company has played a significant role in putting Georgia at the forefront of the electric mobility ecosystem,” Commissioner Wilson. “This generational investment delivering well-paying jobs of the future in Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties will make a positive difference in the community it calls home — benefiting families, schools, and public services — and these effects will extend beyond the region. We are thrilled to have Rivian as an incredible addition to Georgia’s business community.”
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of the largest exports from Georgia in 2022 using data from the Census Bureau. Click for more.Biggest exports from Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.